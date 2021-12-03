 
world
Friday Dec 03 2021
In numbers: Snapshot of Omicron cases across globe

Friday Dec 03, 2021

People wait in a queue outside a pop-up vaccination centre for the Covid-19 vaccine or booster, in Hammersmith and Fulham in Greater London on December 3, 2021. — AFP
The Omicron variant of the coronavirus was first detected in southern Africa last month and dubbed a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organisation. Scientists are still gathering data to establish how contagious and severe it is.

Following is a snapshot by region of cases reported by Reuters in recent days.

Africa

Botswana 19

Ghana 34

Mozambique 2

Nigeria 3

South Africa - infections spreading in seven of nine provinces

Zimbabwe - unspecified number of cases

Americas

Brazil 3

Canada 10

United States 10

Asia-Pacific

Australia 9

Japan 2

India 2

Malaysia 1

Singapore 2

South Korea 6

Sri Lanka 1

Europe

Austria 1

Denmark 13

Finland 1

France 2

Germany 7

Greece 1

Iceland 1

Ireland 1

Italy 1

Netherlands 14

Norway 5

Portugal 13

Spain 5

Sweden 6

Switzerland 2

United Kingdom 42

Middle East

Israel 3

United Arab Emirates 1

Saudi Arabia 1

