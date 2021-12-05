Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hold detonator for bombshell memoir: report

Experts worry Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hold a 'detonator' for their memoir that may release at any second.



This claim has been made by the Mail’s diary editor Richard Eden and during his interview with the Palace Confidential podcast he was quoted saying, “This was probably the worst of their allegations."

"It really was like a sort of bombshell on a timer, which they could sort of detonate whenever they like.”

“They left it hanging, that was what was so cruel about the allegation. It’s one of the worst things that you can say in this day and age, is accuse someone of being a racist.”

Before concluding he also added, “And just to put it out there and leave it hanging… They made it worse by narrowing down the suspects a bit.”