 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hold detonator for bombshell memoir: report

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 05, 2021

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hold detonator for bombshell memoir: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hold detonator for bombshell memoir: report

Experts worry Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hold a 'detonator' for their memoir that may release at any second. 

This claim has been made by the Mail’s diary editor Richard Eden and during his interview with the Palace Confidential podcast he was quoted saying, “This was probably the worst of their allegations."

"It really was like a sort of bombshell on a timer, which they could sort of detonate whenever they like.”

“They left it hanging, that was what was so cruel about the allegation. It’s one of the worst things that you can say in this day and age, is accuse someone of being a racist.”

Before concluding he also added, “And just to put it out there and leave it hanging… They made it worse by narrowing down the suspects a bit.”

More From Entertainment:

BBC reacts to claims of ‘biased, degrading’ Royal Family documentary

BBC reacts to claims of ‘biased, degrading’ Royal Family documentary
Prince William hasn’t return calls from Prince Harry ‘for months’: report

Prince William hasn’t return calls from Prince Harry ‘for months’: report
Prince Harry felt ‘erased’ from Firm’s Christmas broadcast

Prince Harry felt ‘erased’ from Firm’s Christmas broadcast
Alec Baldwin 'gaslit' viewers in tell-all: ‘Textbook example what not to do’

Alec Baldwin 'gaslit' viewers in tell-all: ‘Textbook example what not to do’
Meghan Markle privacy victory could lead to change in UK law: report

Meghan Markle privacy victory could lead to change in UK law: report
Advisors addresses Alec Baldwin’s potential legal repercussions from Rust shooting

Advisors addresses Alec Baldwin’s potential legal repercussions from Rust shooting
Why Adele’s Instagram password was revoked by her team

Why Adele’s Instagram password was revoked by her team
Kirstie Allsopp sheds light on Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's row

Kirstie Allsopp sheds light on Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's row
'Dirilis:Ertugrul' actress who played Goncagül shares wedding pictures

'Dirilis:Ertugrul' actress who played Goncagül shares wedding pictures

Ed Sheeran, Elton John drop new Holiday MV ‘Merry Christmas’

Ed Sheeran, Elton John drop new Holiday MV ‘Merry Christmas’
Mariah Carey celebrates diamond certification for 'All I Want for Christmas Is You'

Mariah Carey celebrates diamond certification for 'All I Want for Christmas Is You'
Prince Harry accused of 'jumping on the bandwagon' after his latest lecture

Prince Harry accused of 'jumping on the bandwagon' after his latest lecture

Latest

view all