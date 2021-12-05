BTS' J-Hope crowned 1st Korean soloist to have 8 Million followers on Spotify

BTS rapper J-Hope recently made a new record on Spotify as he surpassed eight million followers on the platform.

The Chicken Noodle Soup rapper on December 3 became the first Korean soloist to hit the big number on the music streaming service.

Not a long ago, the Ego rapper made headlines when more than seven million people followed him on the platform in August 1.

After which his following skyrocketed, adding another million to the count in just 105 days.

Meanwhile, his top fifth position on the list is only behind the world-famous K-pop groups including his own, BLACKPINK, TWICE and EXO.

The rapper has eight songs registered on Spotify including his mix-tape Hope World and iconic collaboration single with Becky G.