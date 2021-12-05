Sam Smith and friends ask female fan to 'shut up' after she insists for a selfie

Sunday Dec 05, 2021
British singer Sam Smith and friends are making rounds on the internet after cursing a female fan in London.
In a viral video, netizens can spot singer's entourage calling out a girl on Oxford Street after she says hi to the songster.
"Sam Smith, I love you," says the female fan as she ran behind the group. One of Sam's friends then appears to approach the camera and say: 'Shut the [expletive] up, you dumb [expletive].'
Sam's fan, who was stunned over the extreme reaction, later films on her camera as she says: "What the actual [expletive]? I just wanted to say hi."
In another clip, that has gathered over millions of views, a person asks the female fan to shut up.
"Don't tell me to shut up, I love you Sam Smith," she replies.
The incident comes after Sam reflected on their decision to come out as non-binary last September.