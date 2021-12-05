Prince Harry issues statement on scandal involving his father Prince Charles

Prince Harry criticised The Sunday Times for its reporting about “cash for honours” scandal involving his father Prince Charles.

Harry, who is settled in California, said he severed ties with Saudi billionaire because of “concerns over his motives”.



In a statement to The Sunday Times, the Duke of Sussex said, he had “expressed his concerns” about the billionaire who was seeking recognition and residency in the UK in exchange for donations for his fathers charity.



Check out Harry's full statemen below:



