PDM gears up for long march, resignations

Recommendations on long march and resignations to be presented before PDM parties' heads.

Date and time for march and resignations yet to be decided, expected to be finalised in today's (Monday) meeting.

Sources say conventions and protest rallies will be held in all provinces to prepare for long march.

ISLAMABAD: The steering committee of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) formulated recommendations for the long march and plan for resignations during a meeting chaired by PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, as the united opposition gears up to protest the incumbent government and rising inflation.



The PDM steering committee will present these recommendations before the heads of the alliance's political parties in a separate meeting.

During the steering committee's meeting, the members agreed that the PDM should organise a long march and its members of assemblies should tender resignations. However, the date and time for the march and resignations are yet to be decided and are expected to be finalised in today's (Monday) meeting under the chairmanship of PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Sources privy to the matter said that conventions and protest rallies will be held in all four provinces to prepare for the long march.

'Govt's claims a lie'

Earlier, on Friday, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif announced that the PDM would decide details regarding the long march in its December 6 meeting, rejecting the notion of a rift between the opposition parties. He cited soaring inflation and unemployment as two major issues threatening the very existence of Pakistan.



“The claims of the PTI government that it is governing in an honest and transparent manner is the biggest lie in the country’s history,” said the PML-N president, who is also the leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, while addressing a news conference.

'PM Imran Khan's govt acting upon dictation of loan giants'

Meanwhile, PPP Central Information Secretary and MNA Shazia Atta Marri has said the PPP will not become a part of PDM again, but that it will work with Opposition parties on a joint strategy to give a tough time to the government in Parliament.

"Imran Khan has bowed in front of the IMF and his government has also been acting upon the dictation of loan giants by imposing heavy taxes on people, which is a highly regrettable decision of this incompetent government," she said, while holding a joint press conference Sunday in Clifton, Karachi.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government was putting a heavy burden of taxes on the people of the country by levying a tax of over Rs27 on petrol and Rs30 on diesel, while the prices of oil were being reduced globally.

Parvez Khattak says no one will dare to destabilise federal govt

Moreover, Minister of Defence of Pakistan Pervez Khattak said on Sunday that no one would dare to destabilise the federal government. He said despite opposition, his government completed the RT bus project. The project of RT bus service was expanded from Peshawar to Dera Ismail Khan Motorway, reported a private news channel.

He went on to add that that he stands along PM Imran Khan. Exports have increased to 3%, while inflation is an international problem where a difference between demand and supply of oil can also be catered.

He further said that if anyone has a solution to the current problems, these must be shared. The previous governments merely took debts, while the current government aims to return pending debts.