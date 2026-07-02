'Criminal negligence': Police launch probe into Lahore tuition centre roof collapse

Rescue workers work at the site where children reportedly died after a tuition center roof collapsed, in Lahore on June 30, 2026. — Reuters

All suspects named in case arrested, say police.

At least 20 children, female teacher were present.

Roof collapses due to weak structure, excessive load: report.

LAHORE: Punjab police have declared the deadly roof collapse at a tuition centre in Lahore’s Kahna area as “criminal negligence” and launched an investigation into the incident that claimed the lives of 14 children.

The police said the investigation wing has begun the investigation, and it is being examined whether an additional legal provision should be added to the case.

It added that all suspects named in the case have been arrested, while the female teacher, who was not named in the case, could be included in the probe.

However, the female teacher who was conducting classes at the time of the incident has not been named in the case. In her statement to police, she maintained that no individual was intentionally responsible for the tragedy.

"I teach around 30 to 35 children, and we are poor and could not afford lanterns," she told the police, adding that rainwater had been leaking from the roof, prompting repair work while classes were ongoing.

"There were around 20 children present when I was teaching, and I was also under the roof when it collapsed," she said.

Meanwhile, a preliminary investigation report on the Kahna tragedy was submitted to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, according to official sources.

The report stated that the T-iron and girder roof collapsed due to the presence of excessive debris and soil placed on top of the structure during repair work.

It added that the roof already had a weak structure that failed to withstand the additional load, resulting in the collapse.

At the time of the incident, at least 20 children and the female teacher were inside the tuition centre when the roof gave way. The children who lost their lives died from severe skull injuries caused by the collapse.

So far, investigators have found no evidence of negligence by officials from any relevant government department. However, the police have registered a case in connection with the incident and detained five individuals, including the owner of the building and his brother, as the investigation continues.