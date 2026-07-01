5.3-magnitude earthquake shakes Islamabad, Lahore and parts of KP

Picture showing a Richter Scale reading of an earthquake. — Reuters/File

Earthquake originated at depth of 174km: NSMC.

Tremors felt in KP's Peshawar, Swat and Shangla.

Buner, Lower Dir in KP also experience the shaking.



An earthquake of 5.3-magnitude jolted Islamabad, Lahore and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), with tremors felt in several cities.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) said that the 5.3-magnitude earthquake originated at a depth of 174 kilometres, with its epicentre located in Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region.

The earthquake sent tremors across Peshawar, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Lower Dir and adjoining areas in KP, with Lahore also experiencing the shaking.

Separately, the United States Geological Survey said that an earthquake of 5.5 magnitude struck Jurm in Afghanistan at a depth of 216.7 kilometres.

Last week, an earthquake of 5.9 magnitude struck Islamabad and parts of Punjab and KP, with tremors reported in several cities, including Rawalpindi, Lahore and Peshawar.

The NSMC on June 27 said that the earthquake originated at a depth of 178 kilometres, with its epicentre located in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan.

Strong tremors were reported in KP's Shangla, Buner, Swat, and surrounding localities, as well as in Mianwali, Chakwal, Jhang and adjoining localities.

Tremors were also felt in Athmuqam, the district headquarters of Neelum Valley, as well as Muzaffarabad in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Pakistan's susceptibility to earthquakes stems from its location along the boundary of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. The country has experienced multiple devastating quakes in recent decades.

In February this year, a 5.8-magnitude earthquake rattled Islamabad, Swat, and Hunza, while the 2005 quake in Azad Kashmir killed over 73,000 people and left millions homeless.

Balochistan also suffered in 2021, when a quake in Harnai killed at least 20 people and hampered rescue operations due to landslides.

Experts warn that the rugged terrain of Pakistan’s earthquake-prone areas complicates relief efforts and makes preparedness critical.