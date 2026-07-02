Nine die, 23 injured in rain-related incidents across KP over 48 hours: PDMA

Commuters are passing through the road during the winter season's downpour at GT road in Peshawar on December 21, 2025. — PPI

First spell of monsoon rains hit KP.

Incidents occurred in Khyber, Mardan and other areas.

District administration directed to intensify relief activities.

PESHAWAR: At least nine people were killed and 23 others injured in rain-related incidents across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) over the past 48 hours as the first spell of monsoon rains coupled with strong winds and flash floods, wreaked havoc in the province.

In a report, KP’s Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) director general confirmed that the heavy rains and flash floods damaged at least 41 houses in different areas of the province.

The DG said that the incidents occurred in Khyber, Lower Dir, Mardan, Shangla, Bajaur, Lower Chitral, Dera Par and other areas.

The official said that the district administration was directed to intensify relief activities and provide immediate assistance to the affected families.

Separately, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), a day earlier, warned of heightened risks of glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs), flash floods, landslides and urban flooding across northern and central parts of the country from July 1 to 4.

In an advisory, NDMA's National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) had said that rising temperatures and an active monsoon system, coupled with westerly waves, are expected to trigger heavy rainfall and accelerate glacier melting.

The NEOC had urged authorities to remain on high alert and advised the public to strictly follow official safety instructions.

The authority had warned that glacier-adjacent areas of Gilgit-Baltistan, KP and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) face an increased threat of Glofs due to accelerated glacier melting caused by soaring temperatures and the forecast of heavy rainfall.