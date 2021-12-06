Adele heaps praises on Oprah Winfrey, dubs her 'nicest woman'

British singer Adele is talking about her meeting with the host Oprah Winfrey.

During a makeup tutorial video with beauty influencer Nikkie Tutorials, the Easy On Me singer gushed about meeting Oprah Winfrey on The Oprah Winfrey Show recently for an interview during her Adele One Night Only special on CBS.

The 33-year-old singer touched upon her liking for Oprah when Nikkie asked,

‘Oh! I heard you were talking to Oprah?'

In response to that, Adele started off by saying,

”She’s so normal," Adele said of Winfrey. "No, honestly. It was wild”.

“My boyfriend came with me up to the compound. The interview was amazing and then we had lunch with her and stuff like that and it was so normal,” the Someone Like You hitmaker added.

Adele further went on to say, “I don’t remember never not knowing of Oprah," adding,"It was just phenomenal. Yeah, she’s the nicest woman."

Adele earlier made her appearance Oprah Winfrey show in a much-anticipated interview that aired on CBS TV ON November, 14.

