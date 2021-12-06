 
world
Monday Dec 06 2021
By
AFP

100 dead cats found in French pensioner's home

By
AFP

Monday Dec 06, 2021

Cats sleep in the village of Krompach near the town of Cvikov, Czech Republic, Aug. 26, 2018. — Reuters/File
Cats sleep in the village of Krompach near the town of Cvikov, Czech Republic, Aug. 26, 2018. — Reuters/File

NICE: Around 100 dead cats were found in the home of a retired man in southern France, animal protection associations said Monday.

The volunteers were alerted by the niece of the 81-year-old who entered his house on Sunday after he was taken to hospital in Nice on the French Riviera and discovered the lifeless pets.

Most of the dead cats were stored in sealed plastic or wooden containers, the regional daily Nice-Matin reported.

In addition to the cats found in and around the house, there were also remains of squirrels and rats, and a dog's jaw.

More than 20 severely undernourished cats were rescued from the house alive and handed over to veterinarians or placed in foster homes.

"Judging from their positions most of the cats were already dead when they were put in these boxes," Philippe Desjacques, president of the La Tribu du Fourmilier association, told AFP. "But we think that at least two were locked in alive."

The mangled remains of one cat were found on the living room sofa, partly devoured by other cats.

Desjacques said the pensioner was probably suffering from Noah syndrome, which describes people hoarding a large number of animals, often out of loneliness, without being able to look after their needs.

Noah syndrome is a category of the Diogenes syndrome that describes people hoarding objects.

Desjacques said the animal protection associations would file criminal charges against the man for mistreatment of animals and negligence.

More From World:

Vaccine creator says next pandemic could be more lethal than COVID

Vaccine creator says next pandemic could be more lethal than COVID
Why is the world not recognizing the Taliban government?

Why is the world not recognizing the Taliban government?
Controversial ex-Muslim Indian cleric converts to Hinduism

Controversial ex-Muslim Indian cleric converts to Hinduism
From cinema ban to film festival: Saudi Arabia rolls out red carpet

From cinema ban to film festival: Saudi Arabia rolls out red carpet
Myanmar junta jails ousted leader Suu Kyi for four years

Myanmar junta jails ousted leader Suu Kyi for four years
Mobile library resumption delights children in Afghan capital

Mobile library resumption delights children in Afghan capital
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Saudi Arabia allows entry to passengers inoculated with Russian vaccine

Saudi Arabia allows entry to passengers inoculated with Russian vaccine
Indonesia Semeru volcanic eruption kills 13; dozens injured

Indonesia Semeru volcanic eruption kills 13; dozens injured
Omicron variant could dent global economic growth: IMF

Omicron variant could dent global economic growth: IMF
US warns it will not let Iran 'slow walk' nuclear talks

US warns it will not let Iran 'slow walk' nuclear talks
Total solar eclipse plunges Antarctica into darkness

Total solar eclipse plunges Antarctica into darkness

Latest

view all