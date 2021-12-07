 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 07 2021
Lil Wayne accused of ‘pulling a gun’ on personal bodyguard

Tuesday Dec 07, 2021

A case has been launched against Lil Wayne for having allegedly pulled a gun on his own personal bodyguard.

The news has been brought to light by a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.

According to Page Six, the Malibu/Lost Hills Station received an ‘assault with a deadly weapon call on December 1st at approximately 1:40 a.m.

At night when police arrived at the scene, a male Hispanic adult accused Lil Wayne of turning their verbal altercation, physical and pulling a firearm out.

Lil Wayne, legal name Dwayne Michael Carter, Jr also accused the bodyguard of taking and leaking his photographs to the press.

Local law enforcement agencies also spoke to TMZ regarding the situation and issued a minute-wise account of everything.

According to their findings, the bodyguard claims he went into the bathroom where Lil Wayne pulled out his AR-15 on him.

For those unversed, this isn’t the rapper’s first run-in with the law over firearm use since he previously pleaded guilty to gun charges back in 2019 in Florida.

He also pled guilty when charged with attempted criminal possession of a weapon back in 2009 in New York.

