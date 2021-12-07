 
sports
Tuesday Dec 07 2021
Melbourne Stars rope in Haris Rauf for ongoing BBL season

Tuesday Dec 07, 2021

  • Melbourne Stars reach out to include Haris Rauf again. 
  • Fast bowler to play his first game on December 27 against Brisbane Heat.
  • Stars coach David Hussey says team waiting eagerly to see Rauf in action.

LAHORE: Pakistani fast bowler Haris Rauf has been roped in by the Melbourne Stars for the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) season to bolster the injury-hit franchise's pace attack. 

The Lahore Qalandars player had played in his first BBL match ever two years ago during the tournament's ninth season. Syed Faridoun from the Lahore Qalandars has also debuted from the Melbourne Stars platform.

The right-arm pacer will play his first game on December 27 against the Brisbane Heat and will remain with the team until the end of the season. However, his participation in the league's matches is subject to the COVID-19 protocols.

Melbourne Stars coach David Hussey said the team is waiting eagerly to see Rauf back in action. 

"His addition brings experience, energy, and quality to our fast-bowling stocks. I’m sure the Stars fans will enjoy seeing him represent Team Green again in BBL|11," Cricket Australia quoted Hussey as saying.

Rauf, who is capable of reaching speeds above 150kph, had bagged an astonishing 20 wickets from 10 matches of BBL 2019-20, including a hat-trick.

Melbourne Stars squad: Qais Ahmad (Afghanistan), Joe Burns, Hilton Cartwright, Joe Clarke (England), Brody Couch (replacement for Billy Stanlake), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sam Elliott, Syed Faridoun, Liam Hatcher, Clint Hinchcliffe, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell, Peter Nevill (replacement for Seb Gotch), Tom O’Connell, Sam Rainbird, Haris Rauf (Pakistan), Marcus Stoinis, Beau Webster, Adam Zampa

