Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Post-rain delays, Green Shirts finally resume play against Tigers on Day 4

Bangladesh pacer Khaled Ahmed traps Pakistan captain Babar Azam in front for 76. Photo: @ICC/ Twitter

Play between Pakistan and Bangladesh resumes on day 4.



In big wicket for Bangladesh, Khaled Ahmed traps Babar Azam in front for 76.

Pakistan has a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series against Bangladesh.

After multiple delays because of rain on previous days, Pakistan finally resumed their first innings at a score of 188-2 on the fourth day of the second Test match against Bangladesh in Dhaka Tuesday.

The match is being played at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

In a big wicket for Bangladesh, Khaled Ahmed trapped Babar Azam in front for 76.



Ebadot Hossain struck early on day four and Azhar Ali was caught for 56.



Due to bad weather, the game started late on the fourth day as well. At least 86 overs are expected to be played today.

On the third day, due to continuous rain, not a single ball could be bowled while in the first two days, only 63.2 overs were played.

Not a single innings has been completed in the Test match so far, so it is moving towards a Test draw. Pakistan has a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series.

Bangladesh playing XI



Mominul Haque (captain), Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (wicketkeeper), Mahedi Hasan, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed

Pakistan playing XI

Babar Azam (captain), Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Sajid Khan, Nauman Ali, Shaheen Afridi

Previous days' match report

Rain triggered by a weakened cyclone had washed out the third day of the second Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Dhaka on Monday.

Match officials called off play at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium at 2:00pm, with no chance of the weather improving for the day.

Only 63.2 overs of play were possible over the first two days with Pakistan reaching 188-2 in their first innings, with skipper Babar Azam batting on 71 alongside Azhar Ali on 52.

Both batsmen had rebuilt the innings after Taijul Islam broke through the Abid Ali-Abdullah Shafique partnership by dismissing both openers.

However, Babar and Ali went to work on the Bangladeshi bowlers, driving the ball to the boundary on several occasions and also running quick singles.

Azhar Ali has struck seven 4s from his inning while the Pakistani captain has hit eight 4s and a six in his.

Rain put a damper on day 2 of the Dhaka Test as well, with play eventually being called off Sunday following multiple delays and resumptions.

The play had resumed after lunch, following rain and bad light that saw the morning session in Dhaka cancelled. However, the play had to eventually be called off for the day due to persistent rain and a wet outfield.