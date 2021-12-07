 
Tuesday Dec 07 2021
Reuters

US diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics could harm co-operation: China

Reuters

Tuesday Dec 07, 2021

A man is reflected in a mirror as he walks past the logo of the Beijing 2022 Olympics in Beijing, China, November 30, 2021. Picture taken November 30, 2021. Photo: Reuters
A man is reflected in a mirror as he walks past the logo of the Beijing 2022 Olympics in Beijing, China, November 30, 2021. Picture taken November 30, 2021. Photo: Reuters

BEIJING: China warned on Tuesday that a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics by U.S. government officials could harm two-way dialogue and co-operation in important areas.

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the United States' "plot" of trying to disrupt the Olympics was doomed to fail, leading to a loss of "moral authority and credibility".

China opposed the boycott and would take "resolute countermeasures", Zhao told a regular media briefing in the capital, Beijing.

