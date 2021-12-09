Watch: Bangladeshi fans give Pakistan cricket team standing ovation after victory

Shaheen Afridi and other Pakistani cricketers walk back to the pavilion after winning Dhaka Test. Photo: PCB Twitter video screengrab

Bangladeshi fans got up on their feet to give a standing ovation to the Pakistan cricket team Wednesday after the Men in Green pulled off a miraculous victory.

In two days, Pakistan managed to dismiss Bangladesh not once, but twice to win the Test match by an innings defeat after scoring 300 runs in the first innings.

Impressed by the visitors' performance, many Bangladesh cricket fans in the stadium stood up as a mark of respect for the Pakistan cricket team when they were heading back to the dressing room.



In a video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), skipper Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi can be seen heading towards the pavilion, each grabbing a stump in their hand, as the crowd in the stands applauds them.

"Jubilant team, jubilant fans!" tweeted the PCB.

Pakistanis on Twitter lauded Bangladeshi fans for the warm send-off.

"Bangladesh we love you," tweeted Muhammad Saqib Saeed.

Twitter account @bun_kababs lauded the Bangladeshi crowd's reaction, hoping fans of Pakistan cricket would do the same.

Zubair expressed his love for Bangladeshi fans.



Pakistan retain number 2 spot in ICC Test Championship after Dhaka Test win

The Babar Azam-led Pakistan team retained the second spot in the ICC World Test Championship standings after the Green Shirts whitewashed the Bangladesh series in Dhaka a day earlier.

With 36 points from three wins, one loss, and a winning percentage of 75, Pakistan are only behind Sri Lanka — whose winning percentage is 100 — while Bangladesh are languishing at the bottom.

The series win against Bangladesh has given Pakistan a boost of 12 points, helping them stay above India, who have a win percentage of 58.33%.

Pakistan defied fading light to beat Bangladesh by an innings and eight runs and take the two-Test series 2-0 in Dhaka as off-spinner Sajid Khan claimed 4-86 and finished with a match haul of 12 wickets.

Pakistan won the first Test in Chittagong by eight wickets.

They finished the tour unbeaten, having won the preceding three-match T20 series 3-0.