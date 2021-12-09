Kourtney Kardashian hits back at troll accusing her of Plastic Surgery

Kourtney Kardashian has adopted zero tolerance police for trolls as she wasted no time shutting down a social media critic who accused her of plenty of plastic surgery.



A fan's account called @popcultureangel has shared a slideshow of images of the Kardashian-Jenner family from around the time Keeping Up With the Kardashians launched in 2007.



“The Kardashians before they became ‘The Kardashians,” the user captioned the series of images. It attracted massive comments about the family’s before and after appearances, with one user wrote, “Only one who didn’t change was Kourt.”

A handful of people agreed, one user begged to differ. “Kourtney got plenty of surgery! She just did it in an extremely natural way that still complimented her features instead of changed them.”

The Poosh founder, who does not follow the account but somehow got wind of the comment and wasted no time setting the record straight.

In response to the troll, Kourtney Kardashian wrote: “No better compliment than a too good to be real kind of compliment, butt shot and Brazilian butt lift, um thanks. And you were just getting started.”