Friday Dec 10 2021
Old photo lands Royal family into Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial

A photo of Epstein and Maxwell at the Queen’s Balmoral estate was used during Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial
A photo of convicted sex offended Jeffrey Epstein and his close friend Ghislaine Maxwell at the Queen’s Balmoral estate in Scotland was shown in court during Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial.

The photo, said to be taken in 1999, shows the late Epstein and Maxwell relaxing in a log cabin at Balmoral, a spot that has featured prominently in photos of the British royal family.

It was released by the US Department of Justice in an effort to demonstrate the extent of Maxwell and Epstein’s friendship.

According to People, the picture was taken when the now-disgraced Epstein visited the estate with the Queen’s youngest son Prince Andrew who has also been widely condemned following his connection to Epstein.

Andrew, the Duke of York, has stepped back from his public duties since 2019 after he sat down for a disastrous interview in which he discussed his friendship with Epstein.

Epstein died in 2019 while in prison.

