 
pakistan
Saturday Dec 11 2021
By
Zeeshan Shah

Chinese national ends up in Kati Pahari after possible 'misunderstanding'

By
Zeeshan Shah

Saturday Dec 11, 2021

  • Chinese businessman found walking in Karachi's Kati Pahari.
  • He was reportedly accompanied by a local taxi driver.
  • Chinese national had arrived in Pakistan on a business visa.

A Chinese businessman was found roaming in the Kati Pahari area of Karachi after a taxi driver dropped him there, possibly due to some "misunderstanding", Geo News reported Saturday.

Mao Fankin, a Chinese national, was reportedly taken to the area by a local taxi driver, the police said.

The Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan SHO brought him to the police station after receiving the information. The police said they tried to communicate with Mao, but he spoke "neither English nor Urdu," according to sources.

The Chinese citizen, on the other hand, presented the police with a hotel booking receipt and was escorted to the hotel's location.

According to Geo News, the Chinese national had arrived in Pakistan on a business visa and is believed to have ended up in Kati Pahari as a result of a misunderstanding.

Police contacted him to obtain information about the taxi driver. However, they were unable to locate any information due to a language barrier.

More From Pakistan:

Policeman martyred as gunmen attack polio team in KP’s Tank

Policeman martyred as gunmen attack polio team in KP’s Tank
Three years of silence by Rana Shamim raises questions over his credibility: IHC

Three years of silence by Rana Shamim raises questions over his credibility: IHC
Winter is here: Karachi records coldest morning of season

Winter is here: Karachi records coldest morning of season
Declining Joe Biden’s invite to attend Summit of Democracy a ‘considered decision’: Pakistan

Declining Joe Biden’s invite to attend Summit of Democracy a ‘considered decision’: Pakistan
SSGC halts gas supply to non-export industries to manage winter load

SSGC halts gas supply to non-export industries to manage winter load
Which designer is creating Junaid Safdar's wedding outfit?

Which designer is creating Junaid Safdar's wedding outfit?
Bilawal under fire for handing over water bottle to Saeed Ghani to open it for him

Bilawal under fire for handing over water bottle to Saeed Ghani to open it for him
ECP slaps Bilawal, PPP leaders with fines of Rs50,000 each for violating election code of conduct

ECP slaps Bilawal, PPP leaders with fines of Rs50,000 each for violating election code of conduct
Army chief underscores importance of 'realistic', 'strenous' training for troops

Army chief underscores importance of 'realistic', 'strenous' training for troops
Father time: Pakistan's lonely clock collector

Father time: Pakistan's lonely clock collector
'Unbelievable': Murad Raas responds to school closure requests

'Unbelievable': Murad Raas responds to school closure requests
Police arrest Quetta men for recording, sharing inappropriate videos of girls

Police arrest Quetta men for recording, sharing inappropriate videos of girls

Latest

view all