Meghan Markle’s father strongly reacts to her claims

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle has strongly reacted to his daughter’s claims that she ‘grew up on budget salad bar’.



Speaking to The Sun, Meghan’s father said, “She had the salad bar — but she had a meal as well.”

Meghan, in a letter to US politicians in October, had said that she “grew up on the $4.99 salad bar” at Sizzler family restaurants.

Commenting over Meghan’s use of royal title Duchess, her father said, “She sends letters to senators and congressmen where she calls herself the Duchess. That’s totally wrong. You really shouldn’t do that.”

Thomas Markle also criticized his son-in-law Prince Harry for quitting as senior royal and dubbed it ‘ridiculous.’

Thomas, 77 and his daughter Meghan has not spoken since her wedding in May 2018.