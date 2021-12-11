 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s father strongly reacts to her claims

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 11, 2021

Meghan Markle’s father strongly reacts to her claims
Meghan Markle’s father strongly reacts to her claims

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle has strongly reacted to his daughter’s claims that she ‘grew up on budget salad bar’.

Speaking to The Sun, Meghan’s father said, “She had the salad bar — but she had a meal as well.”

Meghan, in a letter to US politicians in October, had said that she “grew up on the $4.99 salad bar” at Sizzler family restaurants.

Commenting over Meghan’s use of royal title Duchess, her father said, “She sends letters to senators and congressmen where she calls herself the Duchess. That’s totally wrong. You really shouldn’t do that.”

Thomas Markle also criticized his son-in-law Prince Harry for quitting as senior royal and dubbed it ‘ridiculous.’

Thomas, 77 and his daughter Meghan has not spoken since her wedding in May 2018.

More From Entertainment:

Emma Roberts shares a sneak peek into her motherhood: 'The best', see pic

Emma Roberts shares a sneak peek into her motherhood: 'The best', see pic
Doja Cat cancels Jingle Ball appearances after team tests COVID-19 positive

Doja Cat cancels Jingle Ball appearances after team tests COVID-19 positive
BTS member Jungkook’s GQ Korea cover becomes the most sold online

BTS member Jungkook’s GQ Korea cover becomes the most sold online
Steven Spielberg launches Latina stars in ‘West Side Story’

Steven Spielberg launches Latina stars in ‘West Side Story’
Brad Pitt would ‘love to date again’ but hates the dating process

Brad Pitt would ‘love to date again’ but hates the dating process
Miley Cyrus, Pete Davidson spark new speculation. Here’s why

Miley Cyrus, Pete Davidson spark new speculation. Here’s why
Royal family to head to Sandringham for Christmas as per tradition

Royal family to head to Sandringham for Christmas as per tradition
Jason Momoa shares important announcement for ‘Aquaman’ fans

Jason Momoa shares important announcement for ‘Aquaman’ fans

Hailey Bieber seeks motherhood advice, ready to have kids

Hailey Bieber seeks motherhood advice, ready to have kids

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker hold hands leaving Free Larry Hoover concert

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker hold hands leaving Free Larry Hoover concert
Prince Charles, Camilla unveil their official Christmas card

Prince Charles, Camilla unveil their official Christmas card
Machine Gun Kelly opens up on using his birth name for acting career

Machine Gun Kelly opens up on using his birth name for acting career

Latest

view all