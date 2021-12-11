 
Saturday Dec 11 2021
Madonna causes stir for photoshopping herself into daughter's swimwear shoot

Saturday Dec 11, 2021

Madonna causes stir for photoshopping herself into daughters swimwear shoot

Madonna has irked some of her fans by 'photoshopping' herself into her daughter Lourdes Leon's steamy snaps.

The 63-year-old pop icon has been branded 'desperate' by fans for photoshopping herself into her daughter's swimwear shoot.

Lourdes, who is also known as Lola, has developed her own niche in the showbiz world following in the footsteps of her pop icon mother. However, her mum, according to some fans, has been causing a stir with her latest set of modelling snaps.

The 25-year-old stunner, in photo for a magazine, appeared in a tiny patent black bikini top with a matching thong with a mini skirt over the top. She also wore an eye-catching red wig. However, her mother promptly photoshopped herself into the picture alongside her daughter, in place of a shirtless male model.

The pop queen, who previously slammed for 'glorifying domestic violence' as she posed with knife during a photoshoot, looked smashing in an all-black ensemble of a corset and a lace jumpsuit and fingerless gloves, apparently outshining her daughter.

The Like A Virgin hitmaker, who was spotted in the same outfit in a previous Instagram post, captioned the pic: "We’re in The Band!!!" along with the hashtag "#mybetterhalf".

The pop legend's photo garnered massive likes and hearts, but not everyone was thrilled with the edited snap. Some comments branded the Madonna "attention-seeking" and "desperate".

One fan responded as saying: "Stop trying to look 20 years old," another reacted: "Whatever happened to ageing gracefully with dignity?" A third person posted: "What's wrong with granny?"

Madonna previously raised eyebrows after posting a string of raunchy pictures of herself in a bedroom wearing a cut-out bra, fishnet tights and high-heeled shoes.

