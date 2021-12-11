PSL 7: Which players have Karachi Kings, Peshawar Zalmi, Lahore Qalandars, other franchises retained?

— Twitter/File

All the franchises of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) finalised on Friday their retention, trade, and release of players for the seventh edition of the tournament.

Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, and Peshawar Zalmi consumed their full allocation of eight retentions, while Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators retained seven players each.

Player retention list

Each side was allowed to retain a maximum of eight players from the last event.

Islamabad United (8): Asif Ali, Hasan Ali (both Platinum), Faheem Ashraf (Diamond), Shadab Khan (Diamond, Brand Ambassador), Alex Hales (Gold, Mentor), Azam Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr (both Gold) and Paul Stirling (Silver).

Karachi Kings (8): Babar Azam, Imad Wasim (both Platinum), Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nabi (both Diamond), Joe Clarke (Gold, Brand Ambassador), Aamir Yamin, Sharjeel Khan (both Gold) and Mohammad Ilyas (Silver).

Lahore Qalandars (8): Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi (both Platinum), Haris Rauf (Diamond, Brand Ambassador), David Wiese, Mohammad Hafeez (both Diamond), Ahmed Daniyal, Sohail Akhtar, and Zeeshan Ashraf (all Silver).

Peshawar Zalmi (8): Liam Livingstone, Wahab Riaz (both Platinum), Haider Ali, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik (all Diamond), Hussain Talat (Gold), Saqib Mahmood (Gold, Brand Ambassador) and Tom Kohler-Cadmore (Silver)

Multan Sultans (7): Mohammad Rizwan, Rilee Rossouw (both Platinum), Imran Tahir (Diamond, Mentor), Sohaib Maqsood (Diamond), Khushdil Shah (Gold, Brand Ambassador), Shahnawaz Dahani, and Shan Masood (both Gold)

Quetta Gladiators (7): James Vince, Sarfaraz Ahmed (both Platinum), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz (both Diamond), Shahid Afridi (Gold, Mentor), Mohammad Hasnain (Gold, Brand Ambassador) and Naseem Shah (Gold)