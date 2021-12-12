 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 12 2021
Sunday Dec 12, 2021

Jennifer Lopez gets a new pet cat before Christmas 

Famed American actress and singer Jennifer Lopez has added a new kitten to the family just in time for Christmas holidays.

On Saturday, the Marry Me star, 52, introduced her Twitter and Instagram followers to her new pet cat and shared a quick glimpse into her Christmas decorations for the year.

"Introducing ... #Hendrix!!!!" J.Lo captioned a video of her furry friend.

In the 10-second clip, as she shared a peek into her holiday decorations and preps, she zoomed in across the room to reveal Hendrix in front of the tree.

Moreover, the two-time Grammy nominee is enjoying her rekindled romance with Ben Affleck. After spending Thanksgiving together, the pair most recently showed PDA as they attended Lakers game against the Boston Celtics in Los Angeles.

