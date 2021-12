PSL 7 draft: Islamabad United announce final squad for tournament

Hasan Ali confirming Colin Munro's inclusion in the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League, during the players' draft, on December 12, 2021. — Twitter/Islamabad United

Islamabad United on Sunday named their final squad for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League after participating in the draft for players.

The United have kept faith in Colin Munro of New Zealand in the Platinum Category and also picked Danish Aziz, Marchant de Lange, Reece Topley and Zafar Gohar.



These players will join Asif Ali, Alex Hales, Azam Khan, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Paul Stirling and Shadab Khan.

The PSL's latest edition will be played in Karachi from January 27 to February 7 and in Lahore from February 10-27.

The first match will be staged under the lights of the National Stadium, where Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans will go head-to-head.

Final squad

Asif Ali - Platinum

Colin Munro - Platinum

Hasan Ali - Platinum

Faheem Ashraf - Diamond

Marchant De Lange - Diamond

Shadab Khan - Brand Ambassador - Diamond

Alex Hales - Mentor - Gold

Azam Khan - Gold

Mohammad Wasim Jnr - Gold

Danish Aziz - Silver

Mohammad Akhlaq - Silver

Paul Stirling - Silver

Reece Topley - Silver

Zafar Gohar - Silver

Mubasir Khan - Emerging

Zeeshan Zameer - Emerging

Rehmanullah Gurbaz - Supplementary

Ather Mehmood - Supplementary