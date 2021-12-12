 
Sunday Dec 12 2021
Halyna Hutchins was 18 inches away from Alec Baldwin's gun: report

Sunday Dec 12, 2021

Halyna Hutchins was 18 inches away from Alec Baldwin’s gun: report
Halyna Hutchins was 18 inches away from Alec Baldwin’s gun: report

The special effects coordinator working on the set of Rust recently shed some light on the shocking whereabouts of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins before the gun went off.

According to Yahoo Entertainment, "Halyna was telling Alec she wanted to see his thumb working the hammer back to do the shot. The Deadly Take,” so she was standing 18 inches from the muzzle.

Before concluding he also explained that it was Gaffer Serge Svetnoy who caught Hutchines after it all went off and at the time she could no longer feel her legs, "Her skin was so white."

