PM Imran Khan to be briefed over Punjab's new local bodies system

PM Imran Khan to be briefed over new local bodies system in Punjab.

Premier to address different ceremonies, hold meetings with Punjab CM, governor, IG and ministers.

CM Buzdar and Punjab governor will brief PM Imran Khan over provincial affairs, update him on visit to Britain, respectively.

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan is visiting Lahore for a day today (Monday) to attend a meeting on the local bodies of Punjab at Governor House.

The premier will be briefed about the new local bodies system in the province, Geo News reported.

PM Khan will also address several other meetings and ceremonies that include the Kamyaab Jawan Programme meeting and Naya Pakistan Sab Kay Liye ceremony concerning health cards.

In addition to this, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, the Punjab inspector-general of police, chief secretary and provincial ministers will call on the PM during separate events.

CM Buzdar will brief PM Imran Khan on provincial affairs, while the Punjab governor will give the premier an update on his visit to Britain.



Moreover, the heads of Punjab's medical education institutes will also pay a visit to PM Khan and inform him about the challenges and issues they face.

All the premier's engagements and meetings scheduled for the visit will take place at Governor House.