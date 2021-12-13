When Prince William desired US move before Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the big move to the US first, Prince William reportedly had plans to do it before them.

According to a 2003 report by The Scotsman, the Duke of Cambridge had expressed desire to move across the pond after graduating as he sought more privacy, a reason similar to why the Sussexes moved.

“Having enjoyed a degree of privacy as a student at St Andrews, perhaps it’s not such a surprise that William has announced his intention to spend a few years living in the US after he finishes his degree," the report read.

"Work in a gallery or auction house, and the possibility of a postgraduate degree, have apparently been discussed. William is determined to maintain a degree of anonymity and feels America offers him the best chance of that.

"But William seems determined to forge his own path — he rarely undertakes royal duties and signs his cheques ‘William Wales’."