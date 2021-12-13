 
sports
Monday Dec 13 2021
By
Reuters

India's Rohit ruled out of Test series against South Africa

By
Reuters

Monday Dec 13, 2021

Cricket - ICC Mens T20 World Cup - Super 12 - Group 2 - India v New Zealand - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - October 31, 2021 Indias Rohit Sharma hits a six. — Reuters/File
Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - Super 12 - Group 2 - India v New Zealand - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - October 31, 2021 India's Rohit Sharma hits a six. — Reuters/File

  • Rohit picks up injury to his left hamstring during a training session in Mumbai.
  • The first Test is scheduled to start in Pretoria from December 26.
  • SA's Quinton de Kock could also miss second and third Test matches.

India batsman Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the three-Test series against South Africa due to a hamstring injury and will be replaced by Priyank Panchal, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Monday.

Rohit, who replaced Virat Kohli as India's white-ball skipper last week, picked up the injury to his left hamstring during a training session in Mumbai on Sunday.

Panchal, 31, was part of the India 'A' side that played in a three-match unofficial Test series in South Africa earlier this month.

The first Test is scheduled to start in Pretoria from December 26.

Meanwhile, the home team's wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock could also miss the second and third Test matches, with his wife expecting the birth of their child in early January, ESPN Cricinfo website reported on Monday.

The second Test is set to start on January 3 in Johannesburg, while the final Test is scheduled for Jan 11 in Cape Town. The teams will then play three one-day internationals.

De Kock last featured for South Africa at the Twenty20 World Cup, where he opted to sit out their second group game following a board order to take a knee in support of the "Black Lives Matter" movement.

He later apologised for his decision and took a knee in the following three matches as South Africa were knocked out in the Super 12 stage of the competition. 

More From Sports:

Pak vs WI: Pakistan become first team to win 18 T20I matches in a year

Pak vs WI: Pakistan become first team to win 18 T20I matches in a year
Pak vs WI: Watch Mohammad Rizwan's impressive half-century

Pak vs WI: Watch Mohammad Rizwan's impressive half-century
Indian cricketers in fits as Harpareet Brar shares picture with 'Ariana Grande'

Indian cricketers in fits as Harpareet Brar shares picture with 'Ariana Grande'
Pak vs WI: Pakistan thrash West Indies in first T20I

Pak vs WI: Pakistan thrash West Indies in first T20I
Watch: Hasan Ali loses cool during PSL press conference

Watch: Hasan Ali loses cool during PSL press conference
When a star was born: Throwback to Shaheen Afridi's first over in international cricket

When a star was born: Throwback to Shaheen Afridi's first over in international cricket

PCB appoints Faisal Hasnain as new chief executive

PCB appoints Faisal Hasnain as new chief executive

Pak vs WI: Men in Green to start as firm favourites against COVID-hit West Indies today

Pak vs WI: Men in Green to start as firm favourites against COVID-hit West Indies today
PSL 7 draft: Quetta Gladiators announce final squad for tournament

PSL 7 draft: Quetta Gladiators announce final squad for tournament
PSL 7 draft: Lahore Qalandars announce final squad for tournament

PSL 7 draft: Lahore Qalandars announce final squad for tournament

Pak vs WI: Nicolas Pooran confident of a good show against Men in Green

Pak vs WI: Nicolas Pooran confident of a good show against Men in Green

PSL 7 draft: Peshawar Zalmi announce final squad for tournament

PSL 7 draft: Peshawar Zalmi announce final squad for tournament

Latest

view all