Why Tom Holland embarrassed himself in front of Zendaya during Spider Man stunt

British actor Tom Holland had to apologise to Spider Man: No Way Home co-star Zendaya for a mishap during filming a stunt in the movie.

Speaking to SiriusXM's Town Hall chat this week, Tom confessed that he passed gas on the sets of the film and Zendaya confirmed that she felt the 'rattle'.



"I farted, yeah, I farted on [Zendaya], unfortunately. It's tough, the suit's tight. The harness squeezes it out," he told the host. His co-star Jacob Batalon added, "(The suit) squeezes your intestines."

Zendaya, who confirmed her romance with Tom this year, added: "It was very obvious. I felt the rattle." Tom clarified that he immediately apologised to Zendaya. "That's my bad!" he said.

Spider Man: No Way Home marks Tom and Zendaya's third collaboration in the film franchise. The duo before this, also teamed up for Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

