Tuesday Dec 14 2021
Aircraft takes off with worker sleeping in cargo compartment

Representational image of an airplane — Reuters
  • Aviation authorities say loader slept in cargo compartment after loading baggage.
  • Worker was sent back to Mumbai on the same flight that brought him to UAE.
  • Aviation authorities say incident to be further investigated.

An Abu Dhabi-bound flight from Mumbai carried a cargo worker onboard by mistake after he fell asleep in the cargo department of the aircraft, NDTV reported Tuesday.

Officials of the Indian aviation regulator said that the loader slept in the cargo compartment behind the baggage after loading it on the aircraft.

The officials revealed that when he woke up, he saw that the cargo door was closed and it was too late for him to get off as the flight had already taken off from the Mumbai airport.

He was found stable and his physical condition was normal as he went through a medical examination after the flight landed in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). 

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials said, after going through clearance procedure through the authorities in Abu Dhabi, the worker was sent back on the same Indigo Airline’s aircraft which initially brought him to the UAE.

They further notified that the staff involved in the incident are given days off till further investigation is being tapered off.

When questioned about the accident, an IndiGo spokesperson told the Press Trust of India: "We are aware of the incident and the requisite authorities have been informed. The matter is under investigation."

