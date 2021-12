US ready to move forward with sale of F-35s, drones to UAE: Antony Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a press conference at the Fairmont Hotel in Jakarta, Indonesia December 14, 2021. Photo: Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that the US is prepared to move forward with the sale of F-35 fighter jets and drones to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The statement comes after reports that the UAE intended to suspend discussion of the deal.

A UAE official on Tuesday told Reuters that it had informed the United States that it would suspend discussions to acquire F-35 fighter jets, part of a $23 billion deal that includes drones and other advanced munitions.

The official cited "technical requirements, sovereign operational restrictions, and cost/benefit analysis" as reasons that have prompted a re-assessment of the deal by the UAE government.

The UAE had signed an agreement to purchase 50 F-35 jets and up to 18 armed drones, people familiar with the situation told Reuters in January.

Speaking at a news conference in Kuala Lumpur, Blinken said Washington had to conduct some reviews.

"We've wanted to make sure, for example, that our commitment to Israel's qualitative military edge is assured, so we wanted to make sure that we could do a thorough review of any technologies that are sold or transferred to other partners in the region, including the UAE," Blinken said.

"But I think we continue to be prepared to move forward if the UAE continues to want to pursue both of these," he said.