Saudi capital initiates campaign to host World Expo 2030

The CEO of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City Fahd Al-Rasheed has said Saudi Arabia's capital is a global city and the authorities plan on transforming into one of the top-10 global economies.

Riyadh has become one of the world's rapidly growing cities, as it expanded from a small town to a huge capital, Al-Rasheed said while addressing a virtual summit convened by the Bureau International des Expositions' governing body, as he noted that the city's GDP was more than $200 billion, Arab News reported.

His address at the virtual summit marked the start of Riyadh's campaign for the event, as he briefed the body about the city's plans to grow and transform.



Al-Rasheed briefed the summit about several development projects that are underway, including a 135,000 km sports boulevard, the massive King Salman Park — which is way greater than the size of New York’s Central Park.

He highlighted the Riyadh Green Project and also shared how the authorities are making efforts to make Riyadh sustainable and a healthy city.

“The capital is undertaking the world’s largest urban initiative by planting 15 million trees — a tree for every resident,” Al-Rasheed said.

He mentioned that the quality of life is a priority and health care services will be provided to all.

"Riyadh Sustainability Strategy was recently launched by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, it is being recognized as one of the most striving sustainability programs worldwide," he said.

“And to make Riyadh into a destination for entertainment, we are building a new global destination for sport and culture and entertainment. Qiddiya will feature an F1 track, 16 parks, sports facilities, as well as a range of other entertainment and cultural options,” Al-Rasheed said.

“However, urban transformation is not only about infrastructure and place-making; it is about people as well. Every large institution in the city is undergoing its own transformation. Our universities, schools, hospitals are being transformed as we speak,” Al-Rasheed said.