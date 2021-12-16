Jennifer Lopez reacts to Ben Affleck opening up about Jennifer Garner divorce

After his recent interview where he talked about being 'trapped' in marriage to Garner, Lopez isn’t happy with it

Jennifer Lopez is seemingly upset over Ben Affleck throwing shade at Jennifer Garner after divorce.

After his recent interview where he talked about being 'trapped' in marriage to Garner, Lopez isn’t happy with it.

“[Lopez] is pissed,” said our source. “She is getting pulled into this because she is dating him. She doesn’t want to be dragged into this.”

The source added, “She has met Jennifer Garner. She is trying to get to know her and Ben’s kids.” The source said of Affleck, “It’s reckless and cavalier of him.”

But, another told us, “This is simply not true and the focus is on the children.”

Affleck and Garner tied the knot in 2005. The couple split in 2015 after ten years of marriage.

They share kids Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9.