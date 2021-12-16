 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez reacts to Ben Affleck opening up about Jennifer Garner divorce

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 16, 2021

After his recent interview where he talked about being trapped in marriage to Garner, Lopez isn’t happy with it
After his recent interview where he talked about being 'trapped' in marriage to Garner, Lopez isn’t happy with it

Jennifer Lopez is seemingly upset over Ben Affleck throwing shade at Jennifer Garner after divorce.

After his recent interview where he talked about being 'trapped' in marriage to Garner, Lopez isn’t happy with it.

“[Lopez] is pissed,” said our source. “She is getting pulled into this because she is dating him. She doesn’t want to be dragged into this.”

The source added, “She has met Jennifer Garner. She is trying to get to know her and Ben’s kids.” The source said of Affleck, “It’s reckless and cavalier of him.” 

But, another told us, “This is simply not true and the focus is on the children.”

Affleck and Garner tied the knot in 2005. The couple split in 2015 after ten years of marriage. 

They share kids Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry sheds light about Queen Elizabeth's adorable bond with Prince Philip

Prince Harry sheds light about Queen Elizabeth's adorable bond with Prince Philip

Prince William makes this signature drink for Kate Middleton to mark day end

Prince William makes this signature drink for Kate Middleton to mark day end
Puerto Rican music producer Flow La Movie dies in Dominican plane crash

Puerto Rican music producer Flow La Movie dies in Dominican plane crash
Queen's 'mental discipline' helps her work at 95: 'She puts things in a box'

Queen's 'mental discipline' helps her work at 95: 'She puts things in a box'
Priyanka Chopra reveals Nick Jonas’ reaction on her joining 'The Matrix' cast

Priyanka Chopra reveals Nick Jonas’ reaction on her joining 'The Matrix' cast
Return to Hogwarts: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint call Dumbledore Army for new shot

Return to Hogwarts: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint call Dumbledore Army for new shot
Jennifer Lopez disappointed with Ben Affleck talking ill of ex Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Lopez disappointed with Ben Affleck talking ill of ex Jennifer Garner
Lady Gaga turned to psychiatric help while filming House of Gucci: 'I was always Patrizia'

Lady Gaga turned to psychiatric help while filming House of Gucci: 'I was always Patrizia'
Tom Holland says he wants to be a father: ‘I can’t wait’

Tom Holland says he wants to be a father: ‘I can’t wait’

Queen Elizabeth’s protection officer explains reasons for hospital visit

Queen Elizabeth’s protection officer explains reasons for hospital visit
Duchess Camilla’s ‘ratty attitude’ unearthed: report’

Duchess Camilla’s ‘ratty attitude’ unearthed: report’
Meghan Markle is so upset’ by backlash to Ellen Show chat: ‘Taken to indoors’

Meghan Markle is so upset’ by backlash to Ellen Show chat: ‘Taken to indoors’

Latest

view all