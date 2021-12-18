Chris Noth’s agency drops him amid third sexual assault allegation

American actor, Chris Noth, who is known for his role in Sex and the City, was dropped by his agency after he faced a third sexual assault allegation.

Daily Beast reported on Friday that a woman who wished to remain incognito claimed that the 67-year-old actor sexually abused her in 2010.

The woman said she was only 18 at the time of assault and used to work at a restaurant in New York City.

However, the Law and Order actor denied the allegations. Noth’s team told People, “The story is a complete fabrication, and the alleged accounts detailed throughout read like a piece of bad fiction.”

"As Chris stated yesterday, he has and would never cross that line,” they added.

Earlier this week, two other women made similar accusations against the And Just Like That... actor that took place in 2004 and 2015.

Amidst the recent allegations, the publication also reported that Noth’s agency A3 Artists Agency has also parted ways with the star.