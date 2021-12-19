Scott Disick wants Kim Kardashian to move on with Pete Davidson?

Fans are speculating that Kourtney Kardashian's ex-Scott Disick is backing Kim Kardashian on her new romantic journey with Pete Davidson.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian, who have reportedly taken the next step in their romance, were spotted making a low-key entrance into a cinema in Staten Island on Saturday night.

Kim’s former brother-in-law Scott Disick was also spotted arriving at the Atrium Stadium Cinema with a mystery brunette woman following closely behind him.



Scott, 38, and his companion kept a little distance between them, but Kim and Pete walked close together with the comedian gently placing an arm across her back as they walked into the theatre.

Once inside, Pete and Scott were spotted having a good chat with each other and laughing before reportedly watching House of Gucci, starring Lady Gaga, Jared Leto and Adam Driver.



Scott's appearance with Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian has sparked new debate on social media as fans are speculating that Scott is helping the new lovebirds to continue their romantic journey.