Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of ‘failing’ in the US: report

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “failed to build the sort of broad support base that many expected them to” when they first moved to the US.



Royal expert and commentator Daniela Elser made this claim in her new piece for news.com.au.

There she started off by pointing out one of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s biggest failures in life and admitted that they’ve truly "failed to build the sort of broad support base that many, including myself, expected them to.”

In her piece she also wrote, "In fact, next year could see a renewed Windsor assault on the US with news that the next outing of the Duke of Cambridge’s Earthshot Prize will be held in the States raising the possibility of a royal tour there also."