Iran says further talks with Saudi Arabia depend on Riyadh's 'seriousness'

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh. Photo: Middle East Monitor

Further talks with Saudi Arabia are contingent on Riyadh's "seriousness," according to Khatibzadeh, says Iran's spokesperson.

Iran invites Kingdom to take a diplomatic and political approach and respect principle of non-interference.

The Kingdom had cut ties with Tehran in 2016.

DUBAI: Iran's foreign ministry spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh, said on Monday that further talks with Saudi Arabia depend on Riyadh's "seriousness."

Saudi Arabia and Iran, the region's two [religious] powerhouses, launched direct talks this year at a time when global powers are trying to salvage a nuclear pact with Tehran and as U.N.-led efforts to end the Yemen war stall.

At a press conference, Khatibzadeh said, "We invite Riyadh [to take] a diplomatic and political approach and respect the principle of non-interference in other countries, which is the only way forward for the region."

The kingdom, which cut ties with Tehran in 2016, has described the talks as cordial but exploratory, while an Iranian official in October said they had gone a "good distance".

