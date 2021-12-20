 
business
Monday Dec 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Shaukat Tarin gets elected as senator ahead of mini-budget

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 20, 2021

In this handout picture released by National Assembly on June 11, 2021, Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen presents the annual fiscal budget at the National Assembly in Islamabad. — AFP/File
In this handout picture released by National Assembly on June 11, 2021, Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen presents the annual fiscal budget at the National Assembly in Islamabad. — AFP/File
  • Tarin bags 87 votes to get elected as senator.
  • He gets elected from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
  • PTI's Ayub Afridi resigned from seat last month to pave way for Tarin.

 PESHAWAR: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has been elected as a senator on Monday in the by-election for a general seat of the Senate, days before the mini-budget.

The election was held at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, which began at 9am and ended at 4pm.

Tarin bagged 87 votes, while according to KP Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra, four votes were rejected, while five lawmakers did not partake in the elections.

The seat fell vacant as last month, PTI’s Ayub Afridi had resigned from the Senate to make way for Tarin. As per the rules, when a seat falls vacant, the Election Commission of Pakistan is bound to hold elections on it within 30 days.

It should be noted that to get elected, a candidate needs more than 50% votes of the 145 members. The PTI has 94 members in the provincial assembly, the JUI-F has 15, ANP 12, PML-N 7, PPP five, the Balochistan Awami Party four, Jamaat-e-Islami three, and the PML-Q each have one member.

The government is set to present a Rs360 billion mini-budget before the Parliament later this week for withdrawal of General Sales Tax (GST) exemptions and slapping standard rate of 17% on import of essential consumable and industrial goods.

It was important for Tarin to get elected as a senator as according to the rules, only elected representatives can present the budget in the Parliament.

Tarin was appointed as the finance minister in April during a cabinet reshuffle, however, his stint had ended in October, and the government changed his portfolio to an advisor on finance, as a non-elected person can remain a federal minister for six months.

More From Business:

IHC receives sealed envelope containing Rana Shamim's affidavit

IHC receives sealed envelope containing Rana Shamim's affidavit
Health experts link typhoid surge to lack of immunisation in Sindh

Health experts link typhoid surge to lack of immunisation in Sindh
KP local govt elections: PTI loses ground to rivals as unofficial results come in

KP local govt elections: PTI loses ground to rivals as unofficial results come in
Pakistan revises travel protocols for people arriving from UK

Pakistan revises travel protocols for people arriving from UK
NCOC lowers age limit for COVID-19 booster jabs

NCOC lowers age limit for COVID-19 booster jabs
Retiring coal-fired power plants in Pakistan: Will it work?

Retiring coal-fired power plants in Pakistan: Will it work?
OIC resolution on restoring Afghanistan's banking system a huge success: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

OIC resolution on restoring Afghanistan's banking system a huge success: Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Polling under way for by-election on KP Senate seat

Polling under way for by-election on KP Senate seat
Reko Diq: How fair is international arbitration in investment disputes?

Reko Diq: How fair is international arbitration in investment disputes?
JUI-F leader accidentally kills himself via celebratory gunfire

JUI-F leader accidentally kills himself via celebratory gunfire
Pakistan, Turkey, and Malaysia to jointly launch TV channel to promote media link: Fawad

Pakistan, Turkey, and Malaysia to jointly launch TV channel to promote media link: Fawad

SBP tightens rules on purchase of foreign currency

SBP tightens rules on purchase of foreign currency

Latest

view all