 
entertainment
Monday Dec 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Kanye West turns Santa for Chicago kids with toy donation

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 20, 2021

Kanye West turns Santa for Chicago kids with toy donation
Kanye West turns Santa for Chicago kids with toy donation

American rapper Kanye West just turned hometown hero for the kids of South Chicago and showered the community with an influx of over 4000 toys for kids of all ages.

The toys were distributed during the Toys for Englewood event at Kennedy King Gymnasium according to reports by ABC 7 Chicago.

The Alderman for Chicago’s 16th Ward, Stephanie Coleman, also hailed Kanye’s donation and dubbed him the “modern-day Santa” for his selfless act.

She was even quoted saying, “I'm so proud that Kanye is, once again, responding to our request to help the children of Englewood and beyond.”

“He is no stranger to our community. His presence has always been felt in our neighbourhoods and he loves visiting, but this Christmas he has truly been our modern-day Santa Claus.”

She even referenced Kanye’s renowned stance as a “hometown hero” and admitted, We want to thank him for understanding that children in Englewood, and on the South Side and in Chicago in general, some will be without this holiday.”

“Some are without their fathers due to gun violence, due to mass incarceration, so today, we are here being a blessing.”

This news comes shortly after the rapper was also reported to have delivered nearly 1,000 meals to Skid Row ahead of Thanksgiving Day.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle excited to attend Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle excited to attend Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations?
Tom Holland lauds Elizabeth Olsen for tutoring him on setting professional boundaries

Tom Holland lauds Elizabeth Olsen for tutoring him on setting professional boundaries
Kanye West holds special place in Victoria Beckham's heart

Kanye West holds special place in Victoria Beckham's heart
Ben Affleck proves his love to Jennifer Lopez by insulting Jennifer Garner?

Ben Affleck proves his love to Jennifer Lopez by insulting Jennifer Garner?
Twitter erupts over fears Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to rule UK

Twitter erupts over fears Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to rule UK
Kim Kardashian invites Pete Davidson to attend mum Kris Jenner's Christmas party

Kim Kardashian invites Pete Davidson to attend mum Kris Jenner's Christmas party
Keanu Reeves once wore Dolly Parton's Playboy Bunny costume for Halloween

Keanu Reeves once wore Dolly Parton's Playboy Bunny costume for Halloween
Queen has 'sleepless nights' when Prince William, family travel by helicopter

Queen has 'sleepless nights' when Prince William, family travel by helicopter
Former Spice Girl Mel B set to receive Order of the British Empire

Former Spice Girl Mel B set to receive Order of the British Empire

Kate Middleton, Prince William grew closer amid Prince Harry, Meghan Markle feud

Kate Middleton, Prince William grew closer amid Prince Harry, Meghan Markle feud

Billie Eilish says goodbye to her teens with birthday photos: '20'

Billie Eilish says goodbye to her teens with birthday photos: '20'
Compatibility expert dissects Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's relationship

Compatibility expert dissects Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's relationship

Latest

view all