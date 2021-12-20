Kanye West turns Santa for Chicago kids with toy donation

American rapper Kanye West just turned hometown hero for the kids of South Chicago and showered the community with an influx of over 4000 toys for kids of all ages.



The toys were distributed during the Toys for Englewood event at Kennedy King Gymnasium according to reports by ABC 7 Chicago.

The Alderman for Chicago’s 16th Ward, Stephanie Coleman, also hailed Kanye’s donation and dubbed him the “modern-day Santa” for his selfless act.

She was even quoted saying, “I'm so proud that Kanye is, once again, responding to our request to help the children of Englewood and beyond.”

“He is no stranger to our community. His presence has always been felt in our neighbourhoods and he loves visiting, but this Christmas he has truly been our modern-day Santa Claus.”

She even referenced Kanye’s renowned stance as a “hometown hero” and admitted, We want to thank him for understanding that children in Englewood, and on the South Side and in Chicago in general, some will be without this holiday.”

“Some are without their fathers due to gun violence, due to mass incarceration, so today, we are here being a blessing.”

This news comes shortly after the rapper was also reported to have delivered nearly 1,000 meals to Skid Row ahead of Thanksgiving Day.