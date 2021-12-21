 
Sophie Turner spends holidays with Joe Jonas after upsetting in-laws with her jokes

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are not letting anyone’s opinions come in between their love-filled holidays as the adorable duo recently shared a glimpse of them getting absorbed in Christmas spirits.

Taking to his Instagram Story, the Jonas Brothers member dropped a short clip as the couple spent some gleeful time together.

While in the video, the pair is seen enjoying carolers perform holiday tune, the photograph captured their sidewalk stop. 

The couple snapped their feet as they posed with ‘club only’ written on the ground.

A couple of days ago, Ok! reported that the Sucker hit-maker’s family is not impressed with the Game of Thrones actor for her ‘crude sense of humor.’

The Avengers actor had recently targeted Jonas’ purity ring during the Jonas Brothers Family Roast.

Quoting its source, the outlet reported, "Joe thinks Sophie is hilarious and he loves that she's not afraid to make dirty jokes, even at his expense… But his straight-laced parents are not as amused.”

"Joe is stuck in the middle because this is just Sophie being herself. But with her potty mouth, things are bound to get awkward around the dinner table," the publication added. 

