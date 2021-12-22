Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez’s documentary gets a release date

Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez is gearing up to take Netflix by storm with her upcoming documentary as she just announced its release date.

Taking to her Instagram, the 27-year-old model dropped a teaser of Soy Georgina (or I Am Georgina) as she revealed that the reality show will premiere on January 27.

In a brief video, Rodriquez can be seen dressed up in classy black dress and high heels as she says, “Many people know my name. But few know who I am."

She captioned the post, “"It’s what lies behind the front covers, the Instagram stories and the red carpets.”

The Spanish-language series will throw light on Rodriguez’s relationship with the Manchester United star, with whom she has a four-year-old daughter Alana Martina.

Taking to social media, the couple announced, “Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love - we can't wait to meet you #blessed."