 
world
Wednesday Dec 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Stray dog guards abandoned newborn all night by keeping it warm

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 22, 2021

— Tahir Ibn Manzoor/SWNS via Metro.co.uk.
— Tahir Ibn Manzoor/SWNS via Metro.co.uk.

  • A heart-wrenching incident took place in India where a newborn baby was abandoned in a field in Chattisgarh Saristal village. 
  • The villagers believe that the infant was protected by a female dog the whole night in the cold.
  • The villagers found the baby in the morning at 11 am and an investigation has been opened into the case. 

A heart-wrenching incident took place in India where a newborn baby was abandoned in a field in India's Chattisgarh Saristal village. However, there is a surprising element to this story. The villagers believe that the infant was protected by a female dog the whole night in the cold before it was found by the villagers, ETV Bharat reported.

The villagers found the baby in the morning at 11 am after hearing it cry after which they called the police. The baby was spotted with no clothes on and even the umbilical cord was attached to it.

— Tahir Ibn Manzoor/SWNS via Metro.co.uk.
— Tahir Ibn Manzoor/SWNS via Metro.co.uk.

Surprisingly, a stray dog that was wandering nearby protected the baby all night along with a litter of puppies. Luckily, the newborn was found without any injuries despite being left alone in extreme cold. 

Later, the villagers contacted the police, and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Chintaram Binjhwar, along with his team, reached the spot. The baby girl was taken to a nearby hospital and was referred to The ChildLine Project. The baby has been named Akansha by the rescuers.

Police have started the search for the family and an investigation has been opened into the case. Indian Police Services (IPS) Dipanshu Kabra took the matter to Twitter and uploaded the picture of the baby girl along with the caption: “I was disheartened reading this news. The police have taken the infant to the hospital and investigation is underway.”

More From World:

Pfizer oral COVID-19 pill gets US authorisation for at-home use

Pfizer oral COVID-19 pill gets US authorisation for at-home use
'Collective determination': US thanks Pakistan for hosting OIC summit on Afghanistan

'Collective determination': US thanks Pakistan for hosting OIC summit on Afghanistan
'Abandoned' by Turkey, Afghan airport staff protest in Kabul

'Abandoned' by Turkey, Afghan airport staff protest in Kabul
IPL 2022 auction to be held in February

IPL 2022 auction to be held in February

UNSC unanimously adopts resolution to ease aid to Afghanistan

UNSC unanimously adopts resolution to ease aid to Afghanistan
Woman escapes alleged abduction attempt by rickshaw driver

Woman escapes alleged abduction attempt by rickshaw driver
WHO warns of 'significant surge' in Omicron cases across Europe

WHO warns of 'significant surge' in Omicron cases across Europe
Afghan national museum reopens with permission from Taliban

Afghan national museum reopens with permission from Taliban
'We're prepared' to tackle Omicron virus variant: Biden

'We're prepared' to tackle Omicron virus variant: Biden
Madagascar minister swims 12 hours to shore after helicopter crash

Madagascar minister swims 12 hours to shore after helicopter crash
Europe considers new curbs as Omicron sweeps world

Europe considers new curbs as Omicron sweeps world
Newborn dies after man allegedly carries out wife's delivery at home by watching YouTube videos

Newborn dies after man allegedly carries out wife's delivery at home by watching YouTube videos

Latest

view all