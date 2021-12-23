 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 23 2021
Lilibet is here! Prince Harry, Meghan Markle unveil daughter in Christmas card

Thursday Dec 23, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have finally given fans a much awaited glimpse of their daughter Lilibet.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex marked their daughter’s public debut in their family Christmas card.

Meghan and Harry could be seen posing as a family of four where the Duke of Sussex was holding two-year-old Archie on their lap while the Duchess held Lilibet.

The six-month-old could be seen smiling joyfully as Meghan hoisted her in the air while Harry looked at his daughter with a beaming smile.  

For the photo the family kept it casual in jeans and casual tops, giving it a very cozy feel. 

Take a look:

