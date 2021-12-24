Prince Harry can still be a king

Royal experts and fans seemed to be worried about reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could become the next in line to the British throne.

According to experts, Prince Harry can still be king. This is because he was born into the royal family (and remains in) the royal line of succession.



Queen Elizabeth II is the sovereign, and her heir apparent is eldest son Charles. Next in line after him is Prince William. Third in line is Prince George, the eldest child of the Duke of Cambridge, followed by his sister, Princess Charlotte, and his younger brother, Prince Louis.



Prince Harry is at sixth in line to the throne. This therefore means that the 37-year-old can still be king – but his chances are fairly slim with five royal replacements ahead of him.

The 95-year-old monarch, according to a newspaper article published at the weekend, has "told William to stop flying his family in helicopters" as she is "terrified" of an accident that could affect the line of succession, putting the Duke of Sussex directly next in line.

The Queen has been urged to take a "straight away" over the news. While, others expressed their concerns about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's safety and security.