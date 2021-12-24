 
entertainment
Friday Dec 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry can still be a king

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 24, 2021

Prince Harry can still be a king

Royal experts and fans seemed to be worried about reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could become the next in line to the British throne.

According to experts, Prince Harry can still be king. This is because he was born into the royal family (and remains in) the royal line of succession.

Queen Elizabeth II is the sovereign, and her heir apparent is eldest son Charles. Next in line after him is Prince William. Third in line is Prince George, the eldest child of the Duke of Cambridge, followed by his sister, Princess Charlotte, and his younger brother, Prince Louis.

Prince Harry is at sixth in line to the throne. This therefore means that the 37-year-old can still be king – but his chances are fairly slim with five royal replacements ahead of him.

The 95-year-old monarch, according to a newspaper article published at the weekend, has "told William to stop flying his family in helicopters" as she is "terrified" of an accident that could affect the line of succession, putting the Duke of Sussex directly next in line.

The Queen has been urged to take a "straight away" over the news. While, others expressed their concerns about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's safety and security.

More From Entertainment:

Kate and William will spend Christmas with Middleton family not with Queen Elizabeth

Kate and William will spend Christmas with Middleton family not with Queen Elizabeth

Rupert Grint feels ‘quite protective’ of his Harry Potter character Ron Weasley

Rupert Grint feels ‘quite protective’ of his Harry Potter character Ron Weasley
Prince Harry mocked for wearing ripped jeans

Prince Harry mocked for wearing ripped jeans
Meghan and Harry's Christmas card has a message to their critics

Meghan and Harry's Christmas card has a message to their critics
Camila Cabello performs 'I'll Be Home for Christmas' from the White House

Camila Cabello performs 'I'll Be Home for Christmas' from the White House
Queen Elizabeth agrees to Prince Philip memorial service in 2022

Queen Elizabeth agrees to Prince Philip memorial service in 2022
Britney Spears highlights the need to be ‘my own cheerleader’

Britney Spears highlights the need to be ‘my own cheerleader’
Oscars gala faces delay as Hollywood braces for Omicron

Oscars gala faces delay as Hollywood braces for Omicron
Avril Lavigne ‘getting serious’ with Mod Sun amid musical collaboration: source

Avril Lavigne ‘getting serious’ with Mod Sun amid musical collaboration: source
Princess Charlene of Monaco to celebrate Christmas with royal family amid recovery

Princess Charlene of Monaco to celebrate Christmas with royal family amid recovery
Prince Harry and Meghan's Christmas Card attracts huge applause, fans gush over Lilibet's first image

Prince Harry and Meghan's Christmas Card attracts huge applause, fans gush over Lilibet's first image
Chris Martin confirms Coldplay will stop making music in 2025

Chris Martin confirms Coldplay will stop making music in 2025

Latest

view all