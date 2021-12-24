Prince William, Kate Middleton pose ‘more significant’ from Sussexes

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been found to be “far more significant” for the Royal Family than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.



This insight has come via a study by creative resource Design Bundles and according to their analysis of Google Trends, it was revealed Prince William’s wedding ended up becoming “more significant” for the Royal Family than that of the Sussexes.

The company spoke of their findings in an interview with Express UK and were also quoted saying, “This data offers us a fascinating insight into the different roles and perceptions of Kate Middleton and Prince William as a couple, versus Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.”

“The fact that the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sparked the biggest increase in searches for ‘royal wedding’ during the month of their marriage ceremony (April 2011), beating any other royal couple, shows how significant their union is to the crown.”

“As much as William and Catherine are individual human beings, they are also figureheads. They represent something beyond themselves.”

“That is, the continuation of the most mysterious and magical institution of the monarchy, which continues to persist well into the 21st Century.”

“This is thanks to the ability of these two royals to display a perfect balance of enchanting accessibility and nostalgic commitment to duty.”

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did cause the biggest jump in searches for ‘royal wedding’ around the time of their marriage.”

“However, when you compare the Google searches for the names of Prince William and Kate Middleton against the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Meghan and Harry have been significantly more searched and talked about in the past five years than William and Kate. This emphasises their power as individuals.”

They also added, “All royal weddings are sumptuous and stunning affairs, with the mystery and magic of the monarchy on full display for the public to enjoy.”

“The royal nuptials of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011 and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018 stand out as two of the most influential weddings of all time. But Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding is ultimately more popular.”

“This shows that, despite the enduring fascination of the world with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, our focus is ultimately on those who will inherit the crown and one day become King and Queen of England.”