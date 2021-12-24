UAE bans flight operations to four African countries amid COVID-19 concerns

— Reuters/File.

UAE bans flights from Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia and Nigeria.

Flight operations to continue to transport passengers from UAE to these countries.

UAE also bans its citizens from travelling to aforementioned countries.

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has banned inbound flights from Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, and Nigeria due to coronavirus concerns, state news agency WAM reported Saturday.

"This includes suspending the entry of travellers who were in the four countries 14 days before coming to the UAE, while flight operations will continue to transport passengers from the UAE to the same countries," the news agency said.



The decision was taken by the UAE's National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) and the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

The Gulf state has also banned its citizens from travelling to the aforementioned countries. However, UAE's emergency treatment cases, official delegations, and scholarships will be permitted.

"The UAE nationals, their first degree relatives, diplomatic missions, official delegations between the UAE and these countries and Golden residence holders are excluded from this decision," it said.

It was notified that people travelling from Uganda and Ghana to UAE on transit flights should have a negative COVID-19 test conducted with 48 hours and a Rapid-PCR test which will be done at the airport within six hours of departure, the news agency reported.

Travellers will have to undergo another Rapid PCR test at the transit airport as a pre-requisite to entering the UAE, it added.

