Saturday Dec 25 2021
Victoria Beckham pokes fun at David Beckham's Christmas carols

Saturday Dec 25, 2021

Victoria Beckham recently poked a little fun at her husband David Beckham’s love for the festive period.

She shared a video clip that highlighted it all and also featured Beckham singing The Christmas Song while roasting chestnuts on an open fire, in his Santa hat.

In the video, Victoria can be heard taking a fun jibe at her husband and saying "Oh my god, he's actually – you're trying hard with that vocal.”

David on the other hand just chuckled and clapped back with an equally savage reply, "Oh, I'm sorry. I'm sorry, Adele."

She even added a cheeky little caption that showed off her husband's love for the season and wrote, "Does anyone love Christmas as much as my husband?!? @davidbeckham kisses".

