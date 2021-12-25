 
Saturday Dec 25 2021
BTS grooves to 'Butter (Holiday Remix)' as Christmas present for fans: watch

Saturday Dec 25, 2021

BTS members made fans’ holidays a bit more special with their practice video for super-hit song Butter (Holiday Remix).

The world-famous K-pop group donned adorable festive outfits, featuring cute sweaters and headlands for the video that was dropped just before Christmas.

The Grammy-winning band grooved to the holiday version of the song which was unveiled earlier this month.

The much-loved original song sky-rocketed on the charts right after it was released in May 2021. The track holds a special place in ARMY- group’s official fandom, hearts as it’s the group's latest release before it announced going on hiatus.

Currently, the members are reaping the joys of the festive while they continue to interact with fans through social media.

Meanwhile, the group’s agency Big Hit Music announced on December 24 that rapper Suga recently underwent a PCR test after his return from the United States. 

The company, in a statement, shared that the Daechwita song-maker has been tested positive for Covid-19.

“Suga completed his second round of the COVID-19 vaccination in late August and is not presenting any symptoms as of today. He is currently administering self-care at home per the guidelines of the healthcare authorities," the statement read. 

