 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 26 2021
Kate Middleton recreates sweet memory of princess Diana with her piano performance: Watch

Sunday Dec 26, 2021

Kate Middleton won hearts as she recreated the sweet memory of her mother-in-law Princess Diana with her incredible piano performance at Westminster Abbey carol concert, which aired on TV last night.

A mesmerising clip of Diana surprising guests at a Melbourne music school with a piano performance has surfaced in the wake of Kate's Christmas Eve's performance.

The sweet moments were recorded during her tour of Australia with Prince Charles in January 1988.

It was shared on Twitter by royal historian Omid Scobie, who wrote: "THROWBACK (for the many of you who have tweeted me about this): During a January 1988 tour of Australia, Princess Diana surprised guests at a Melbourne music school with an impromptu piano performance."

Some social media users noted how Kate seemingly channelled her late mother-in-law Princess Diana, who surprised onlookers in 1988 in Australia with her own piano performance.

Prince Harry's mom was an accomplished musician and started playing piano as a young girl. She took after her maternal grandmother, Ruth Boche, Baroness Fermoy, who was a talented pianist.

Another user commented on Kate's performance, saying: 'She is just like Princess Diana, she played the piano too, and quite well in fact.'

Another said: 'Princess Diana played the piano good too! How lovely the Duchess shares same gift. It's been wonderful seeing all her talents, from photography to beekeeping and now the piano.'

