WhatsApp to release new business directory feature

Facebook and its sister social media platforms have provided their users with vast opportunities to grow their business in the online space. Now, WhatsApp is also striving to excel in the field to help its users get the best experience as it is on the verge of releasing a new feature to search for nearby businesses.



Earlier, WhatsApp rolled out a new chat shortcut to the 'quick replies' feature. The messaging app is working on similar new features to offer to customers.

Six months ago, WhatsApp introduced a new feature of the business directory - a new way to quickly find new business accounts on WhatsApp without leaving the app. Users will have this feature shortly as it has been released to some users in Sao Paulo.

To facilitate its vast customer base, WhatsApp is developing another feature - a search filter interface through which a user can easily search for nearby businesses.

If you search for something on WhatsApp, the social app shows different categories, including Photos, Videos, Links, GIFs, Audio and Documents. Look above, for example.

Another category 'Business Nearby' will now also appear along with the above-mentioned categories. If you select this category, all the business accounts near your location will appear on your screen.

The feature will be released for both Android and iOS users. The platform has not announced any release date.